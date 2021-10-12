Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business sites up for sale

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at...
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West has put his ranch and business properties in northwestern Wyoming up for sale.

The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market Monday for $11 million. The property sprawls across six square miles of open land and tree-studded hills and outcrops about six miles south of Cody.

The property features lakes, a lodge, commercial kitchen, equipment sheds, horse facility, corrals and go-kart track, according to the DBW Realty listing.

The listing came days after West listed his seven commercial properties in Cody for more than $3.2 million, the Cody Enterprise reported.

The ranch, which leases additional land owned by the U.S. government, listed for $13.3 million before West bought it in 2019 though it’s unknown how much he paid for the property. Wyoming law does not provide for public disclosure of real estate sale amounts.

West moved from California to Wyoming in 2019 and set about basing at least some of his clothing business in Cody, a city of about 10,000 on the eastern approach to Yellowstone National Park.

It wasn’t clear if the property sales mean West is leaving Wyoming or just reorganizing his business there. Has has no listed contact information or publicist with contact information.

West, 44, filed this year to legally change his name to his nickname, Ye, and for divorce from Kim Kardashian West. The couple have four children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile charged after 13-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to...
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Montgomery police investigated a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11,...
Montgomery police report 7th homicide in 10 days
Northbound traffic on Interstate 65 near Clanton was delayed for miles on Oct. 8. 2021, after a...
Suspect identified in ‘road rage’ shooting at off-duty officer, standoff

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks up at the fans at TD Garden after they defeated...
Brooklyn Nets won’t play Kyrie Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
Gas pump
Alabama gas prices hit $3 average
FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks
Sun and clouds with mid-80s once again today.
Unseasonable warmth continues