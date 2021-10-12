A look at Central Alabama Crimestoppers’ role in solving crimes

Advertise
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a new home. With that we take a fresh look at how successful it’s been for 24 years in the region.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers often sheds new light in solving crimes. It’s a job that will likely get a little easier since moving to a more spacious headquarters back in May.

“One of the ways that we wanted to expand was to provide space for our law enforcement partners that don’t have space to train,” said Executive Director Tony Garrett.

Garrett’s team is still at the same location but in a different building on Cloverdale Road.

Garrett has been the voice and the face for Central Alabama CrimeStoppers as its executive director since 2016 but was a founding member when it started in 1997.

“We rely on the public,” said Garrett.

CrimeStoppers has grown since that time, now serving 70 law enforcement agencies in 25 counties. In 24 years Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has helped investigators nab close to 3,000 fugitives.

“For example, the Selma homicide not too long ago where the suspect was spotted in North Dakota. That call came in through us, so just think about a person committing a murder in Selma, Alabama and going to North Dakota and we’re able to get that information to law enforcement,” said Garrett.

If history is any guide, CrimeStoppers will continue to do its vital part in solving crimes and in some cases preventing them with Garrett at the helm.

Garrett says Central Alabama CrimeStoppers averages around 100 calls per month from callers offering tips.

The agency has three employees.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

