I-85 NB near Taylor Road clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 85 northbound near Taylor Road Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 9, the Taylor Road exit. The crash caused blockage in the main, right and exit lanes.

Major Crash on I-85 NB @ MP 8.7 before Exit 9 AL271/Taylor Rd in Montgomery . Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/DGqPEYKv9K — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) October 12, 2021

Cameras provided by ALDOT show multiple vehicles were involved and emergency officials are on the scene.

Details on the crash are limited.

