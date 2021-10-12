Advertise
I-85 NB near Taylor Road clear after crash

A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 85 northbound near Taylor Road.
A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 85 northbound near Taylor Road.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 85 northbound near Taylor Road Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 9, the Taylor Road exit. The crash caused blockage in the main, right and exit lanes.

Cameras provided by ALDOT show multiple vehicles were involved and emergency officials are on the scene.

Details on the crash are limited.

