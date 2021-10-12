Montgomery County man killed in Crenshaw County wreck

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers report that a Montgomery County man died in a two-vehicle crash in Crenshaw County Monday morning.

Troopers say the wreck happened around 10:10 a.m. on U.S. 331 near the 72 mile marker, approximately 2 miles south of Highland Home.

Troopers say an Acura crossed the center line and struck a Kenworth. The Acura’s driver was taken to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified him as Jerry Lee Hines, 85, of Grady.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.