Montgomery County man killed in Crenshaw County wreck

Alabama state troopers report that a Montgomery County man died in a two-vehicle crash in Crenshaw County on Oct. 11, 2021.
Alabama state troopers report that a Montgomery County man died in a two-vehicle crash in Crenshaw County on Oct. 11, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers report that a Montgomery County man died in a two-vehicle crash in Crenshaw County Monday morning.

Troopers say the wreck happened around 10:10 a.m. on U.S. 331 near the 72 mile marker, approximately 2 miles south of Highland Home.

Troopers say an Acura crossed the center line and struck a Kenworth. The Acura’s driver was taken to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified him as Jerry Lee Hines, 85, of Grady.

No other information was released.

