Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside

(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a suspect on multiple charges including kidnapping.

On October 11, at approximately 12:57 p.m., Opelika dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle theft that had just occurred near the railroad overpass on Waverly Parkway.

The victim advised that two juvenile children were still in stolen the vehicle. Officers contacted the vehicle at the intersection of Waverly Parkway and Priester Road where they were able to arrest 24-year-old Tristan Kane Barrett, of Opelika.

The juveniles were unharmed.

Barrett was arrested for the following:

  • Robbery, third degree
  • Kidnapping, second degree
  • Driving under the influence

Barrett was booked into the Lee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile charged after 13-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to...
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Montgomery police investigated a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11,...
Montgomery police report 7th homicide in 10 days
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Inmate dies after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Sun and clouds with mid-80s once again today.
Unseasonable warmth continues
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 85 northbound near Taylor Road.
I-85 NB near Taylor Road clear after crash