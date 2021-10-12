Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a suspect on multiple charges including kidnapping.

On October 11, at approximately 12:57 p.m., Opelika dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle theft that had just occurred near the railroad overpass on Waverly Parkway.

The victim advised that two juvenile children were still in stolen the vehicle. Officers contacted the vehicle at the intersection of Waverly Parkway and Priester Road where they were able to arrest 24-year-old Tristan Kane Barrett, of Opelika.

The juveniles were unharmed.

Barrett was arrested for the following:

Robbery, third degree

Kidnapping, second degree

Driving under the influence

Barrett was booked into the Lee County Detention Center.

