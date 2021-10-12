Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Truck driver killed in Chambers County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A LaFayette man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Chambers County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on County Road 83, approximately five miles south of LaFayette.

Troopers say 64-year-old Larry A. Smith was fatally injured when his 2015 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer entered a curve and overturned.

ALEA says speed was a contributing factor in the crash, causing the truck’s load to shift off the roadway and overturn. Authorities also say Smith was not utilizing his seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile charged after 13-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
Police say an argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to...
Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Montgomery police investigated a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11,...
Montgomery police report 7th homicide in 10 days
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Sun and clouds with mid-80s once again today.
Unseasonable warmth continues
Alabama opens online applications for hemp growth, processing
Flu Shot
Alabamians 6 months and older urged to get flu shot
Christina Nance
Family wants surveillance video after woman found dead in police van