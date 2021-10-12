Unseasonable warmth continues
High temps will be in the 85-89 range through Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have quite the spread in temperatures over the next week here in Central Alabama. If you enjoy summer-like weather and sunshine in October, this week is for you!
If you want more of the crisp mornings and comfortably cool afternoons, we’ve got some of that on the way as well. You’ll just have to wait until the weekend.
The rest of the workweek will be unseasonably toasty with highs in the middle and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. The exception to that partly cloudy forecast is Thursday, which may be mostly cloudy.
Overnights will be partly cloudy in the 60s through Saturday.
A fall cold front will push through Friday night into Saturday morning, putting an end to the toasty temperatures and entirely dry weather.
The rain chance isn’t overly high, but some showers are possible Friday night and Saturday morning as the front pushes across Alabama.
Once the front exits the region, the rain and clouds will depart. By Saturday afternoon it will be mostly sunny and feeling more fall-like. That mix of sunshine and cooler temperatures will continue Sunday and early next week as it looks now.
High temperatures will only reach the 70s each day beginning Saturday. The nights will be much cooler in the 50s. In fact, some upper 40s are a distinct possibility per long-range forecast models.
