Unseasonable warmth continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have quite the spread in temperatures over the next week here in Central Alabama. If you enjoy summer-like weather and sunshine in October, this week is for you!

Fall activities like raking, putting up the Halloween decorations and carving the pumpkins are looking good this week. (WSFA 12 News)

If you want more of the crisp mornings and comfortably cool afternoons, we’ve got some of that on the way as well. You’ll just have to wait until the weekend.

The rest of the workweek will be unseasonably toasty with highs in the middle and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. The exception to that partly cloudy forecast is Thursday, which may be mostly cloudy.

Temps stay above average through Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnights will be partly cloudy in the 60s through Saturday.

A fall cold front will push through Friday night into Saturday morning, putting an end to the toasty temperatures and entirely dry weather.

Much cooler air arrives Saturday behind a cold front. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain chance isn’t overly high, but some showers are possible Friday night and Saturday morning as the front pushes across Alabama.

Once the front exits the region, the rain and clouds will depart. By Saturday afternoon it will be mostly sunny and feeling more fall-like. That mix of sunshine and cooler temperatures will continue Sunday and early next week as it looks now.

A few showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will only reach the 70s each day beginning Saturday. The nights will be much cooler in the 50s. In fact, some upper 40s are a distinct possibility per long-range forecast models.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.