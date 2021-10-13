Advertise
Auburn recycling collection delayed for ‘near future’

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced recycling pickup will be delayed for the ‘near future’ for some customers due to equipment and supply-chain issues related to the availability of components needed.

City officials are asking customers to put their cart out to their regular collection day and leave it out the following day if it hasn’t been collected.

The city says crews are working to reach all customers are quickly as possible.

