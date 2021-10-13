Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Authorities arrest scam suspect allegedly preying on the elderly

Kino Roper
Kino Roper(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man suspected of using scams to prey on elderly victims.

Kino Deandre Roper, 26, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on October 10th, according to the sheriff’s office. The department also says another suspect, 30-year-old Christopher Roper, is wanted in connection with these alleged scams. Roper is in the Madison County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said these scams have hurt many citizens financially devastated.

“We take crimes against the elderly serious here in Madison County. These scams have left citizens financially and emotionally devastated and we are committed to investigating, locating, and prosecuting those individuals who take part in such schemes that target and prey on our elderly,” Turner said.

Authorities say the investigation revealed calls originating from someone claiming to be a lawyer representing a family member who is in need of money for bail or legal fees. These callers tend to be very persuasive and can sometimes tell you a legal gag order is in place and not to contact anyone else about the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. They will often request a large amount of money and say they will send you someone to your home to collect it. Investigators say that oftentimes, they will call again saying the gag order was violated and that more money is needed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Secret Service, Athens Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Homewood Police Department, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or a similar one, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency and report it.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.
5 injured after ambulance, car crash in Montgomery
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
City of Auburn announces household hazardous waste collection event
WSFA, BBB to host document-shredding days for community
WSFA, BBB to host document-shredding days for community
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Big boost for Social Security benefits as inflation rises