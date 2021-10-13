Advertise
Big changes on the way by the weekend

We’ll fall from the middle and upper 80s to the 70s
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have quite the spread in temperatures expected over the next week here in central Alabama. If you enjoy the more summer-like weather and sunshine, the rest of this week is for you! If you’re in the crisp mornings and cooler afternoons, we’ve got some of that on the way this weekend into next week... that will come courtesy of a fall cold front.

Until then we’ve got more mid and even some upper 80s each and every afternoon through Friday; the sky will be partly cloudy (just like it’s been so far this week) with the exception of Thursday, which may wind up being more in the mostly cloudy department.

It will be noticeably humid to muggy through Friday night.
Overnights will continue to be partly cloudy in the 60s through Saturday morning.

The much-anticipated fall cold front will push through Friday night into early Saturday morning, putting an end to the toasty temperatures and entirely dry weather.

A few showers Friday night into early Saturday morning with a cold front.
The rain chance isn’t very high, but some hit-or-miss showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday morning as the front pushes across the region.

Once the front exits the region, the rain and clouds will quickly depart. By Saturday afternoon it will be mostly sunny, breezy and feeling like fall. That mix of sunshine and cooler temperatures will continue Sunday and early next week.

Much cooler weather on the way this weekend.
High temperatures will only reach the lower to perhaps middle 70s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before warming back towards 80 by Tuesday. The nights will be much cooler in the 50s. Some upper 40s are a distinct possibility Saturday night and again Sunday night.

