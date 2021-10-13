Advertise
Big changes on the way this weekend

We’ll fall from the middle and upper 80s to the 70s
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have quite the spread in temperatures over the next week here in Central Alabama. If you enjoy the more summer-like weather and sunshine, this week is for you!

Partly cloudy skies again today with warm temps in the mid-80s.
Partly cloudy skies again today with warm temps in the mid-80s.(WSFA 12 News)

If you’re in the crisp mornings and cooler afternoons boat, we’ve got some of that on the way as well this weekend into next week. That will come courtesy of a fall cold front.

Until then we’ve got more middle and even upper 80s on the way through Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy like they have been so far this week with the exception of Thursday, which may wind up being more in the mostly cloudy department.

It will be noticeably humid to muggy through Friday night.
It will be noticeably humid to muggy through Friday night.(WSFA 12 News)

Overnights will continue to be partly cloudy in the 60s through Saturday morning.

The much-anticipated fall cold front will push through Friday night into early Saturday morning, putting an end to the toasty temperatures and entirely dry weather.

A few showers Friday night into early Saturday morning with a cold front.
A few showers Friday night into early Saturday morning with a cold front.(WSFA 12 News)

The rain chance isn’t very high, but some hit-or-miss showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday morning as the front pushes across the region.

Once the front exits the region, the rain and clouds will quickly depart. By Saturday afternoon it will be mostly sunny, breezy and feeling like fall. That mix of sunshine and cooler temperatures will continue Sunday and early next week.

Much cooler weather on the way this weekend.
Much cooler weather on the way this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will only reach the lower to perhaps middle 70s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before warming back towards 80 by Tuesday. The nights will be much cooler in the 50s. Some upper 40s are a distinct possibility Saturday night and again Sunday night.

