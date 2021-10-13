Jackson Hospital expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Hospital has partnered with Alabama Public Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatments at its main location.

The hospital says it’s expanding access to the treatment at 2024 Chestnut St. Once fully staffed, the hospital says they will be able to treat up to 180 patients per week as part of the expansion.

Starting Thursday, patients will be able to get the treatment Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patients looking to confirm eligibility or book an appointment should call 334-293-8517.

“As an organization, we are committed to improving the health of our community by providing superior, patient-centered and cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment,” said Jackson Hospital CEO Joe Riley “Our ability to offer the mAbs treatment allows us to better care for the underserved communities in our region during this vulnerable time.”

In March, HHS announced it was investing $150 million to increase access to monoclonal antibody treatment for high-risk patients in underserved and disadvantaged communities across the country. With support from KPMG LLP, the department is developing new prototype models for expanding access to treatment and leveraging an existing network of health care partners to provide the therapy for underserved and disadvantaged populations

Jackson is the fourth organization in the state to join the initiative. More than 70 infusion sites have been established or expanded under the initiative.

“We are pleased to support the efforts of Jackson Hospital to expand the access to monoclonal antibody therapy to underserved patients in central Alabama,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said. “We are seeing unprecedented numbers of patients infected with COVID-19. This new monoclonal antibody therapy, along with the federal funding that supports it, is an important part of the national plan to end this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Monoclonal antibody treatment helps the body build rapid immunity to COVID-19, health officials say, preventing hospitalizations in about 70% of those who are treated.

Even though the treatment can help prevent hospitalizations, doctors say the best way to avoid COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

