MMFA revitalizes, revamps Museum Shop to highlight local artists

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts has revamped and revitalized its Museum Shop.

The Museum Shop will now showcase 20 local artists from around the River Region and state. The platform deepens MMFA’s investment in the local artist community, made possible by the support of daily visitors and online shoppers.

“The Museum has long been deeply invested in supporting artists and enriching the community through artist-led programming,” says MMFA Community Arts & Engagement Coordinator Laura Bocquin. “The great benefit of this revamp of the Shop, however, is that it brings the artist to the forefront, highlighting individual practice and connecting shoppers with the makers.”

The new Museum Shop concept will see quarterly change-outs of the artwork displayed and artists represented, according to MMFA. Each quarter’s artists are selected by the process of blind jury. The artists receive the bulk of profits, getting 60% commission and the remainder of the sales support programs for and by local artists and other opportunities in the museum and community.

In addition to the artworks displayed, there will also be special programming to connect artists with our community, providing opportunities for mutual enrichment, growth and support.

MMFA says the jury of community members have already made selections for this fall and winter quarter.

If you are an artist interested in being considered for the Museum Shop, you can submit your materials via the Museum’s website, mmfa.org/opportunities/artists/.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.