Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Pay issues causing frustration among Alabama nurses

Emergency staff at Memorial Hospital have a group hug celebration for one of its own after...
Emergency staff at Memorial Hospital have a group hug celebration for one of its own after receiving a Daisy Award for service.(wlox)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even though COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining, hospital workers are still overwhelmed, specifically nurses.

They call themselves the backbone of the caretaking process. These are our state’s nurses who make up the largest part of the health care workforce, and right now they feel ignored.

“Nurses, they come into the profession to heal, to nurture and to care for those holistically,” said Dr. Lindsey Harris, president of the Alabama State Nursing Association.

Since the pandemic began, they haven’t been able to focus on patient-centered care. Instead, one of their top concerns is fair compensation.

“Nurses really want and what they really desire is basically to be paid fairly,” said Harris.

To try and address staffing shortages the state hired around 1,000 travel nurses to come to our hospitals.

“There is short-term assistance, it’s about a six-week effort to try to free up more ICU beds, facilitate, trying to return the system as much to normal as we can before we have to address influenza, which then is an issue in November and December,” said Dr. Don Williamson of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Harris said this causes some tension since travel nurses can make up to three times more.

“With their places of employment, just a sense of frustration, in that they feel like, ‘Hey, I’ve been loyal to you throughout the entire time,’ they have not left their organizations or place of employment,” Harris said.

To help with that frustration, the ASNA plans to survey nurses across to state to find additional areas that need to be addressed.

Williamson expects the travel nurses to arrive in the state in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.
5 injured after ambulance, car crash in Montgomery
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro

Latest News

Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
Jackson Hospital expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment
FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lowered its voluntary sodium guidelines.
FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry
Alabama's color coded map detailing severity of COVID-19 community transmission rates is...
Alabama’s COVID-19 community transmission rates continue to decline
State health officer discusses COVID-19 latest
State health officer discusses COVID-19 latest