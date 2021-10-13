Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police search for 3 teens runaways from youth ranch in Tallapoosa County

Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco,...
Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco, both 16, are missing from the Boys & Girls Ranch in Camphill.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement is asking the public for help finding three teenagers who disappeared from the Boys & Girls Ranch of Central Alabama after running away.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers identified the teens as Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Sarah Jane Bertucco and Johnny Eugene Johnson, both 16.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said the three juveniles avoided getting on a school bus and left the ranch in Camphill without permission. They were last seen getting into a white vehicle, possibly a Honda, with an unknown white male driver.

Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco,...
Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco, both 16, were seen getting into this white vehicle. They are missing from the Boys & Girls Ranch in Camphill.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco,...
Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco, both 16, were seen getting into this white vehicle. They are missing from the Boys & Girls Ranch in Camphill.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Investigators believe they were possibly heading to Boaz in north Alabama.

Keyla is a Hispanic female with family ties near Gadsden. Bertucco is a White female with family ties near Somerville. Johnson is a White male with family ties near Notasulga.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.
5 injured after ambulance, car crash in Montgomery
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro

Latest News

Devonte Davis is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Michael Stiles Jr.
Suspect arrested in Selma capital murder case
Officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in...
Fallen Auburn police officer’s legacy lives on in the community
Emergency staff at Memorial Hospital have a group hug celebration for one of its own after...
Pay issues causing frustration among Alabama nurses
First frost on the way
First frost on the way