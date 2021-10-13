Advertise
Prattville YMCA to host 8th annual Great Grits Cookoff

The Great Grits Cookoff 2019.
The Great Grits Cookoff 2019.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend, the Prattville YMCA will host its annual Great Grits Cookoff, an essential fundraiser for the YMCA and the people it serves.

This year, YMCA officials say it’s even more important because the pandemic forced the Y to cancel the event last year.

Every year, dozens of cooking teams set up stations at the Prattville Y’s Bradford branch to duke it out for the best grits award. All of the money raised here goes to the Coach a Child Scholarship fund, a cornerstone in the Y’s commitment never to turn away a child because they can’t pay.

In 2020 alone, the Prattville YMCA gave close to $190,000 in scholarships to children and families.

It’s not just the cookoff here this weekend, you can run the Nitty Gritty 5k Saturday morning before you start eating all the grits.

“We start the day with a 5K run. It makes folks feel so much better about eating all those grits after they have gotten a little exercise,” said Keith Cantrell, event coordinator.

For more information about the cookoff or the race, you can contact the Prattville YMCA at 334.358.9622 or http://www.prattvilleymca.org/.

