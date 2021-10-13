Suspect arrested in Selma capital murder case

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police have made an arrest in a recent murder investigation.

Authorities say 20-year-old Devonte Davis faces a capital murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Stiles Jr. on King Street a few weeks ago.

Davis has been arraigned, and the court denied bond since it’s a capital murder case.

It’s still not clear what the alleged motive was in the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.