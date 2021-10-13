Advertise
Suspect arrested in Selma capital murder case

Devonte Davis is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Michael Stiles Jr.
Devonte Davis is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Michael Stiles Jr.(Source: Dallas County District Attorney's Office)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police have made an arrest in a recent murder investigation.

Authorities say 20-year-old Devonte Davis faces a capital murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Stiles Jr. on King Street a few weeks ago.

Davis has been arraigned, and the court denied bond since it’s a capital murder case.

It’s still not clear what the alleged motive was in the fatal shooting.

