UPDATE: Suspect named after Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game

A murder warrant has been signed on 20-year-old Emanuel Tolbert III for the deadly shooting.
A murder warrant has been signed on 20-year-old Emanuel Tolbert III for the deadly shooting.(Bessemer PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police confirmed a man was shot during an argument over the Alabama/Texas A&M game on Saturday, October 9.

Officers said 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was shot during an assault in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue North before 11:00 p.m.

A murder warrant has been signed on 20-year-old Emanuel Tolbert III for the deadly shooting.

UPDATE!!! Tolbert has turned himself in at the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. Thanks to all who assisted in his incarceration.

Posted by Bessemer Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Officers said two people were arguing over which team was better and the homeowner told them both to leave. Once outside the house, officers said shots were fired. People who were inside the home came outside and found Pickens was shot.

Pickens was taken to UAB where he died early Sunday morning.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Tolbert, please call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411. If you want to remain anonymous, their TipLine is available 24 hours a day at 205-428-3541.

