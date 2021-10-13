‘The Wonder Years’ films scenes on Montgomery’s historic Dexter Avenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s lights, cameras and action in downtown Montgomery as film crews and actors take over historic Dexter Avenue to film scenes for the “The Wonder Years” reboot.

Modern vehicles have made way for classic cars of the 1960s in the parking spots near the Capitol and historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

SPOTTED: Vintage cars parked along the streets in downtown Montgomery this morning as crews get ready to shoot “the Wonder Years” reboot. #thewonderyears @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/DxeKNKfxIr — Jasmine Williams (@JasmineWSFA) October 13, 2021

Police have blocked off several streets in the downtown area to facilitate the production crews.

On Thursday and Friday, production will shift to Eastdale Mall where set pieces have already been staged.

Saladin Patterson, an executive producer of the show, as well as a Montgomery native, says like the original show, the reboot is a coming-of-age story of a 12-year-old boy and his family growing up during the ‘60s, but from a different perspective. The series follows the lives of a Black middle-class family of the era in the backdrop of Montgomery.

Actors can be seen in the door of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church as local filming takes place for "The Wonder Years" reboot. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Most of the series is being filmed in Atlanta, but some scenes are being produced locally, like those scheduled for this week. Crews are working and actors can be seen in their period clothing as they prepare for their lines for an upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, talks are ongoing ahead of a planned strike by the union that represents 60,000 film and television crew members on productions underway around the country. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees International says it wants fair and safe working conditions.

