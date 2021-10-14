2 killed in Lowndes County crash Wednesday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died after a head-on crash in Lowndes County Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael J. Stevenson, 23, of Missouri City, Texas, and Meichele R. Parker, 52, of Greenville, were killed in the crash.

Stevenson was driving a 2010 Hyundai Veracruz when he was hit by Parker’s 2002 Ford Expedition, which ALEA Trooper Larry C. Thomas said was traveling in the wrong direction.

Both Stevenson and Parker were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 8:24 p.m. on Interstate 65 northbound near the 153-mile marker, about two miles north of Letohatchee in Lowndes County.

No additional details about the crash have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.