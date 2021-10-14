Advertise
3 Montgomery elementary, middle schools ranked among best in state

Three elementary and middle schools in the Montgomery Public School system have been ranked best in the state by U.S. News and World Report.(Unsplash)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three elementary and middle schools in the Montgomery Public School system have been ranked best in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

According to the rankings, Forest Avenue Academic Magnet was listed second among all elementary schools in the state. Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet was listed third among all middle schools and Floyd Middle Magnet seventh.

This is the first time U.S. News has released an in-state ranking of elementary and middle schools in Alabama.

The rankings are based heavily on math and reading proficiency results from the 2018-2019 school year. According to U.S. News, the rankings also consider overall proficiency levels, student performance demographics, and socioeconomic status.

To view the complete list of rankings, visit this link: https://www.usnews.com/education/k12?src=usn_pr.

