Alabama passes 15,000 COVID-19 deaths

Alabama has passed 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama marked another milestone Thursday, more than a year-and-a-half into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 121 deaths for the day, pushing the state’s total COVID death toll over 15,000.

ADPH now reports 15,101 confirmed deaths. State officials recently said one in 330 Alabamians has died from the disease.

Alabama has continued to see a drop in COVID cases as the latest surge has eased. Hospital rates have dropped from a high of nearly 3,000 in September to under 1,000 currently.

The state’s test positivity percentage has also dropped from a surge high of nearly 25% to about 9% currently.

