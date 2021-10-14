Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a year after it happened Hoover Police said they made an arrest in a Hoover hit and run that killed two young children.

The wreck killed 11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude. They were brother and sister.

It happened on Montgomery Highway on September 10, 2020 at 7:44 a.m.

Hoover officers confirmed the driver of a GMC heavy-duty truck that caused the four-vehicle crash was arrested after being charged with two counts of Murder. On September 10, 2020, Hoover Police and Fire responded to the accident on Montgomery Highway in front of the Hoover Square shopping center. A 1996 GMC C6 heavy-duty truck was traveling southbound when it struck a 2010 Honda Fit from behind as it was stopped in traffic.

The collision propelled the Honda into a 2017 Lexus GX460 that was stopped which caused the Lexus to strike a 2018 Ford F-150, which was also stopped. The children were rear seat passengers in the Honda Fit and died at Children’s Hospital. The driver and a front seat passenger of the Honda, as well as the driver of the Lexus all sustained minor injuries.

At the completion of the investigation, Hoover investigators determined the driver of the GMC heavy-duty truck was under the influence of multiple controlled substances and was texting while driving at the time of the crash.

The following warrants were issued in October 2020 by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office:

2 counts of Murder $300,000.00 Total Bond

The warrants were immediately turned over to the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to assist in arresting 47-year-old Christopher Shane Anagnos.

Officers said after nearly a year on the run, Anagnos was arrested in Mexico yesterday. He has since been extradited to the United States and is currently in Texas. He will be extradited to Alabama at a later date.

Christopher Shane Anagnos (Hidalgo County, Texas Jail)

Emrhye and Serris’ father recently spoke about Anagnos’ arrest. “It is hard to put into words how our family feels right now. I am honored to see how many people have come together to assist with making this arrest and have helped to bring some peace to the Prude family. I don’t want anyone to ever experience the pain of losing children in this way,” says Emmanuel Prude.

“We want to thank the Hoover Police Department, the Media and members of the community who have all worked so hard leading up to this arrest. Please continue to pray for the Prude family as we enter the next phase of this case,” says attorney G. Courtney French. “The wheels of justice are slow but exact. The at fault truck driver has been on the run for over a year. You can run but you can’t hide. We are hopeful that the person responsible will be prosecuted to full extent of the law.”

