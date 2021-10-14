Advertise
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting

Joshua Taylor was found fatally shot in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11, 2021.
Joshua Taylor was found fatally shot in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Joshua Taylor, 36, of Montgomery, was found fatally shot in the 2000 block of Miller Street.

A police spokeswoman said the suspect was identified as Miles May, 28, of Montgomery. He was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder.

May’s mug shot and bail amount are not yet available from the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No motive was released.

