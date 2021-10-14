Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Joshua Taylor, 36, of Montgomery, was found fatally shot in the 2000 block of Miller Street.

A police spokeswoman said the suspect was identified as Miles May, 28, of Montgomery. He was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder.

May’s mug shot and bail amount are not yet available from the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No motive was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.