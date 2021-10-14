Advertise
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges

PETER WREN
PETER WREN(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grand jury has indicted a Birmingham pastor on two counts of first degree sex abuse.

Peter Wren Senior was arrested earlier this month and has since bonded out of jail.

According to court documents, the 72-year old is accused of sex abuse of a minor between the ages of 12 and 16.

Attorney Emory Anthony is representing Wren. In a statement he says Wren will plead *not* guilty to the charges... and quote We are waiting for his day in court when the real reasons these allegations were made will come out.”

Anthony says Wren is still with his church, East Birmingham Church of God in Christ, but he’s not sure if he’s still preaching.

Anthony goes on to say “People who know Bishop Wren know he wouldn’t commit an offense of this nature.”

A pre-trial hearing has been set for Monday December 6th at 9am in Judge Michael Streety’s courtroom.

