Birmingham PD: Shooting suspect fires at officers while barricaded in apartment

Police in active standoff with suspect
Report of shots fired
Report of shots fired(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after they say a shooting suspect fled a scene Wednesday evening barricading himself in an apartment before firing at officers. Officers are currently in a standoff with the suspect.

Birmingham police officers responded to the 500 block of Brussels Circle just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a female suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot. That victim is expected to be OK.

Officers say while at the location, they saw a suspect in the shooting flee on foot, barricading himself inside an apartment nearby.

While barricaded in that apartment, police say the suspect fired shots at police. No officers were injured.

Police officers say a perimeter has been set up at the scene and they’re asking folks to avoid the 500 and 600 blocks of Brussels Circle at this time.

We’re told there is currently no threat to the community and they hope the suspect surrenders peacefully.

No specific word on what happened, but they say it may have stemmed from a domestic situation.

