Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Elba man killed in Coffee County wreck

Alabama state troopers say there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee County 376 on Oct. 14,...
Alabama state troopers say there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee County 376 on Oct. 14, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers report that a Coffee County man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Troopers say the wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Coffee County 376, approximately 8 miles east of Elba city limits.

Troopers say a Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line and collided with a Chevrolet S-10. The Chevrolet’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers identified the victim as John Ira Fowler, 66, of Elba.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco,...
Police search for 3 teens runaways from youth ranch in Tallapoosa County
Miles May, 28, of Montgomery, is charged with murder following the death of Joshua Taylor, 36
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting
Douglas Prinkey's truck, trailer and more were stolen Oct. 10 at Cracker Barrel in Montgomery.
Maryland man stuck in Alabama after vehicles stolen
Devonte Davis is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Michael Stiles Jr.
Suspect arrested in Selma capital murder case

Latest News

Camp Hill is located in Tallapoosa County and recent had to shut down its utilities division...
Tallapoosa County’s Camp Hill offers employees cash to get vaccinated
Elmore County Food Pantry gets big donation
Elmore County Food Pantry gets big donation
‘The Wonder Years’ films at Eastdale Mall
‘The Wonder Years’ films at Eastdale Mall
Gas prices surge across the US
Gas prices surge across the US