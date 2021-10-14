Finances, future discussed in State of the City and County address

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Messages of hope and optimism came from leaders in Montgomery County during the State of the City and County breakfast.

The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce held the annual breakfast Wednesday morning. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone and County Commission Chairman Elton Dean spoke at the event.

The leaders say they are all in a good place financially.

Reed said his big priority this year was passing a balanced budget, that also featured pay raises for all city employees.

All three leaders say the goal is to make the River Region a better place to live and work.

“We wanted to again, pass a balanced budget, we wanted to continue to increase our reserves and our savings, which we did. We wanted to maintain our AAA bond rating, and we wanted to make sure that we invested in the people that make this city go. And I’ll say that last one was the most important for us,” said Reed.

“We are in good financial shape, our reserves our very high. I’m eagerly proud of what we did during the pandemic,” Dean said.

“And the purpose has always been to try and figure out how we can bring something unique and complimentary to this region. And I’m very proud to work with a council and work with a team that understands that and every day is committed to that,” Stone said.

Dean also teased a major economic announcement. He says that is coming in the near future but couldn’t elaborate just yet.

Reed also discussed the process of naming the next police chief. He added the city is still working on putting together a list of potential candidates. That includes the interim chief, Ramona Harris, who’s been in that role for nearly four months now.

There is no timetable on when a decision will be made.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.