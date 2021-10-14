Advertise
Governor calls special session over redistricting

Alabama Statehouse
Alabama Statehouse(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has called another special session of the Alabama Legislature, this time to take up the issue of redistricting.

Ivey notified legislators that she’s planning to call them back to Montgomery with a formal proclamation that would start on Oct. 28.

You can read the governor’s letter to lawmakers below.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has called another special session, this time to address the matter of...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has called another special session, this time to address the matter of redistricting.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)

Ivey previously called legislators into a special session to address the state’s prison crisis, resulting in passage of a $1.3 billion prison construction package that will see the state build two new mega-prisons.

