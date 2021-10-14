Governor calls special session over redistricting
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has called another special session of the Alabama Legislature, this time to take up the issue of redistricting.
Ivey notified legislators that she’s planning to call them back to Montgomery with a formal proclamation that would start on Oct. 28.
You can read the governor’s letter to lawmakers below.
Ivey previously called legislators into a special session to address the state’s prison crisis, resulting in passage of a $1.3 billion prison construction package that will see the state build two new mega-prisons.
