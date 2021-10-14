Holiday shipping deadlines announced

Advertise
The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines.

The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020.

For the UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day freight arriving by Dec. 24, you need to ship your items by Dec. 21.

For U.S. Postal Service retail ground delivery arriving before Dec. 25, you should ship by Dec. 15.

But even if you meet the deadlines, you could see late packages due to the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

Also, the Postal Service made changes at the beginning of October that slow down service.

They also tacked on a temporary holiday price increase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

