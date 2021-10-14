Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Houston County man arrested on sexual torture charges

Michael Barrentine is charged with multiple sexual torture charges.
Michael Barrentine is charged with multiple sexual torture charges.(Source: Houston County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Netwon man on sexual torture charges.

Michael Barrentine is charged with Sexual torture, Sexual torture against someone incapacitated or incapable of consent, and Sodomy first degree. Each charge has a $60,000 bond.

Investigators say the case is based on an incident that happened October 11.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are pending.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco,...
Police search for 3 teens runaways from youth ranch in Tallapoosa County
Miles May, 28, of Montgomery, is charged with murder following the death of Joshua Taylor, 36
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting
Douglas Prinkey's truck, trailer and more were stolen Oct. 10 at Cracker Barrel in Montgomery.
Maryland man stuck in Alabama after vehicles stolen
Devonte Davis is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Michael Stiles Jr.
Suspect arrested in Selma capital murder case

Latest News

Much cooler air filters in on Saturday.
Workweek ends on a warm note; weekend brings a big cool down!
Alabama Statehouse
Governor calls special session over redistricting
Three elementary and middle schools in the Montgomery Public School system have been ranked...
3 Montgomery elementary, middle schools ranked among best in state
This weekend: 10th annual Plein Air Paint Out in Pike Road
This weekend: 10th annual Plein Air Paint Out in Pike Road