Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Mental capacity at issue as Alabama man faces execution date

Willie B. Smith III is set to be executed on Oct. 21, 2021 for the 1991 kidnapping and murder...
Willie B. Smith III is set to be executed on Oct. 21, 2021 for the 1991 kidnapping and murder of Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.(Source: Alabama Department of Correction)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Federal judges have heard arguments over whether an Alabama inmate had the mental capacity to understand paperwork setting up his planned execution next week.

Willie B. Smith III is set to receive a lethal injection Oct. 21 for the 1991 kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on heard oral arguments Wednesday in an appeal focused on whether Smith was due assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Lawyers said he needed such assistance to understand a form related to execution method selection.

A federal judge last month dismissed Smith’s lawsuit, but his attorneys appealed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance crashed in Montgomery on Federal Drive between Biltmore Avenue and Sumter Avenue.
5 injured after ambulance, car crash in Montgomery
Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro

Latest News

Report of shots fired
Birmingham PD: Shooting suspect commits suicide during standoff
Jackson Hospital expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment
Jackson Hospital expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment
Maryland man stranded in Alabama after vehicles stolen
Maryland man stranded in Alabama after vehicles stolen
Joshua Taylor was found fatally shot in the 2000 block of Miller Street on Oct. 11, 2021.
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting