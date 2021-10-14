Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts celebrates final art auction

Advertise
Thursday is the last day to bid in the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts’ final art auction.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday is the last day to bid in the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts’ final art auction.

The auction includes works by notable artists such as Reynolds Beal, Ashley Longshore, Rhett Thurman, Holton Rower, Billy Solitario, and Yvonne Wells.

“Since 1992, the Museum has presented a biennial art auction to, at once, create opportunities for local art lovers to expand their collections and raise funds to support a range of Museum activities including acquisitions, exhibitions, and programs,” said MMFA director Angie Dodson. “Here, on the occasion of the 15th MMFA Art Auction, we playfully “bid farewell” to it as an every-other-year offering in this exact form.”

In addition to works of art, there are also six unique experiences donated by local and regional businesses available at auction including two nights at Willow Point Golf and Country Club on Lake Martin for two including meals (Retail: $1,800, Opening Bid: $900) and a cigar and whiskey experience at Sanctuary Cigars (Retail: $400, Opening Bid: $240).

To browse the Art Auction catalog, visit: https://issuu.com/montgomerymfa/docs/20210823_art_auction_catalogue_web

“For anyone saddened by this news, fear not—after a rest, opportunities to acquire art will find a new form in the broadened line-up of signature social and fundraising events held here at the Museum over the years,” Dodson added. “And, other “parties with a purpose”— new and different opportunities to come together around art and socialize in ways that benefit the Museum—are just on the horizon.”

The museum has also opened its new, redesigned gift shop with its fresh new look that features the art of 20 local artists from around the River Region and across the state that will change out on a quarterly basis. The museum sees its shop as a way to deepen its investment in the local artist community.

“The Museum has long been deeply invested in supporting artists and enriching the community through artist-led programming,” says MMFA Community Arts & Engagement Coordinator Laura Bocquin. “The great benefit of this revamp of the Shop, however, is that it brings the artist to the forefront, highlighting individual practice and connecting shoppers with the makers.”

The artists will receive a 60% commission of their art sales in the shop. The remainder of the sales will support programs for and by local artists along with other opportunities in the Museum and community.

The Museum Shop is open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Find more information at mmfa.org.

