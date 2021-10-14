Montgomery police investigating 2 overnight shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened investigations into two unrelated shootings that happened late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Police responded to an area hospital around 9:50 Wednesday night on reports of a person having been shot. The man was in life-threatening condition. MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said officers were able to determine the shooting happened in the area of Hall and Smythe streets.

Several hours later at around 2:30 a.m., police and fire medics responded to the 1800 block of Robinson Hill Road on reports of a second shooting. First responders found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but Coleman said the location where the shooting happened remains undetermined.

No motives or suspects were immediately clear in either case. Anyone with information is ask to call the police department.

