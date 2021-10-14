Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

State education board adds critical race theory ban to administrative code

By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Critical race theory was brought up again at Thursday’s Alabama State Board of Education meeting. The board voted in August to pass a resolution, but Thursday’s vote took the ban on the subject one step further by adopting it into administrative code.

After the board voted, Faya Rose with the group SOS spoke out of turn.

“You are truly intellectual terrorists. That’s what you are. That’s what you are, and you will go down in history as traitors to children of all races,” Rose said.

However, the outburst reflected public comments said earlier during the meeting. All but one of them said this ban will ignore important parts of Alabama’s real history.

“There is an unending story that depicts almost 400 years of slavery in these United States where Alabama often was at the very top of the list in carrying out atrocities against human beings with black skin like mine,” said Bobby Mays, president of the Elmore County NAACP chapter.

Critical race theory and topics similar to it are not currently being taught in the state’s K-12 schools. State Superintendent Eric Mackey says this is a preventative measure.

“the key is to remember that what’s there now in our courses of study we feel very good about. What the board wanted to do was make some statement about the future too,” Mackey said.

Mackey says they haven’t had complaints of teachers teaching critical race theory, and he doesn’t expect them to in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
Keyla Michelle Hernandez Camacho, 14, as well as Johnny Eugene Johnson and Sarah Jane Bertucco,...
Police search for 3 teens runaways from youth ranch in Tallapoosa County
Miles May, 28, of Montgomery, is charged with murder following the death of Joshua Taylor, 36
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting
Douglas Prinkey's truck, trailer and more were stolen Oct. 10 at Cracker Barrel in Montgomery.
Maryland man stuck in Alabama after vehicles stolen
Devonte Davis is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Michael Stiles Jr.
Suspect arrested in Selma capital murder case

Latest News

Alabama has passed 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Alabama passes 15,000 COVID-19 deaths
9-hole putt-putt course installed at Common Ground Montgomery
9-hole putt-putt course installed at Common Ground Montgomery
AUM chancellor receives President's Award from University of Montevallo
AUM chancellor receives President's Award from University of Montevallo
Camp Hill offers town employees $100 for getting COVID-19 vaccine
Camp Hill offers town employees $100 for getting COVID-19 vaccine
State board votes to prohibit teaching critical race theory
State board votes to prohibit teaching critical race theory