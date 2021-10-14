Tallapoosa County’s Camp Hill offers employees cash to get vaccinated

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - The town of Camp Hill is making a deal with its employees; get vaccinated and they’ll write you a check for $100.

It’s been a rough road, as of late, for one department in Camp Hill. Three weeks ago the utilities section had to temporarily close because of COVID.

“One employee, so he had to be out of work a couple of weeks,” said town superintendent Melvin Morgan, who explained the shutdown caused major disruptions for this hamlet in Tallapoosa County of just over 1,000.

“We’re out here with the public daily, so we interact with a lot of different people,” Morgan said.

That prompted the mayor to come up with a plan to offer all 25 employees a deal; get vaccinated and he’ll write out a check for $100. A similar program is being offered in Mobile, more than 200 miles away. Those 25 employees consist of full time and part time employees, according to the mayor.

“So I have two jobs, to keep everyone here safe and make sure all the employees go home safe,” said Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole. He first had to get council approval. The vote ended up being a tie with the mayor becoming the tie-breaker.

“And it doesn’t come from our general fund. It comes from American Rescue Plan money,” the mayor confirmed.

So far around 13 employees have taken advantage of the incentives program, with checks being written out for $1,300. However, the mayor does not expect everyone to get the arm jab.

“All I can do is just say we have this policy. If you want to show your card, it’s okay. If you don’t want to show your card that’s fine,” said mayor Williams-Cole.

The utilities department is back in operation and Melvin Morgan proudly showed off the arm that got stuck with the vaccine. Morgan is $100 richer with no regrets.

“None at all,” he said.

