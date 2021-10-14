Advertise
Two more toasty days

Fall cold front brings in much cooler air by the weekend
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A couple more days with toasty temperatures are in the forecast. Highs both today and tomorrow will remain above average in the middle to even upper 80s.

Highs head for the mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Highs head for the mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.(WSFA 12 News)

Today will be in the mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and tomorrow will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the lower and middle 60s through Saturday morning.

The humidity factor will also be present by mid-October standards, but it won’t be terribly muggy. If we were in the middle of summer this wouldn’t even be considered muggy.

Toasty and quiet through Friday, but breezy conditions may make it difficult to put outdoor...
Toasty and quiet through Friday, but breezy conditions may make it difficult to put outdoor decorations up on Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

The much-anticipated fall cold front arrives Friday night. It will bring a thin line of showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Any rain is out of Alabama by 8-9 a.m. at the latest. No thunderstorms or severe weather are in the cards with this front.

Friday night's front will bring light showers, but rain totals will remain very light.
Friday night's front will bring light showers, but rain totals will remain very light.(WSFA 12 News)

Once the front clears your neighborhood, the clouds will begin to depart. By Saturday afternoon, it should be mostly sunny, breezy and feeling much more like fall in the lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail on Sunday with highs once again in the lower 70s.

Moving into the upcoming work and school week, we can expect highs to remain in the lower 70s on Monday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We do warm up a bit into the upper 70s and even lower 80s beyond that.

Low temperatures will get much cooler by Sunday morning.
Low temperatures will get much cooler by Sunday morning.(WSFA 12 News)

The nights will be where the truly chilly air will exist. Upper 40s and lower 50s are forecast for three consecutive nights beginning Saturday night.

Dry weather will prevail for at least the length of the 7-day forecast outside of showers associated with Friday night’s cold front.

