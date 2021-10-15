2 Montgomery tax preparers plead guilty to tax fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery women have pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in preparing false tax returns.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 43, and Lashunda Deann Crittenden, 42, both pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns.

Thompson-Dixon and Crittenden were charged in separate incidents. The DOJ says, Thompson-Dixon operated a tax preparation business under the name Magic Tax Service in Montgomery. Thompson-Dixon was charged with multiple counts of aiding and assisting in filing false returns for clients from 2015 through 2017.

During her plea hearing, the DOJ said that Ms. Thompson-Dixon specifically admitted to assisting in filing false tax returns on at least two occasions. First, on Feb. 15, 2016, Thompson-Dixon aided a client in a tax return that falsely claimed business income for $2,150 while claiming expenses for $67,107. Thompson-Dixon knew the client was not entitled to claim any business income or expenses and this deception resulted in a loss of $11,294 to the IRS.

In addition, Thompson-Dixon also admitted to facilitating an illegal tax return on Jan. 16, 2018. The DOJ added that she also claimed false business revenue and expenses for a client that resulted in a tax loss of $10,499.

The DOJ said Crittenden operated a tax preparation service located on South Court Street in Montgomery. At the business, she prepared federal income tax returns for others. During her plea hearing, Crittenden admitted to electronically transmitting a return prepared by her that claimed a client incurred $8,726 in qualified solar electric property costs, $6,358 in medical and dental expenses, and $8,364 in gifts to charity despite knowing that the client was not entitled to claim these items for the calendar year 2017.

“Thompson-Dixon and Lashunda Crittenden knowingly manipulated taxpayers’ returns for the sole purpose of generating large refunds and preparer fees,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation. “Please be advised, if you file false tax returns for others, it is illegal, and you will face the consequences.”

A sentencing hearing will be held for both women in the coming months. They face up to three years in prison for each count, along with significant fines, and they will also be subject to restitution to the IRS.

