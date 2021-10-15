Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama’s governor gets ‘Happy Birthday’ honor led by South Carolina’s governor

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey was in Birmingham Friday to take part in the Southern Region Governors Panel, but for a brief moment it turned into a birthday celebration led by a fellow governor.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster advised the audience that “for this enchanted moment let us refer to her as ‘Kay’ and join me in singing happy birthday to the one and only Kay Ivey.”

Ivey, who turns 77, was set to deliver remarks alongside McMaster and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves at the SAC, which hosts content and discussion that introduces and explores the latest innovations and issues related to automotive manufacturing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Prinkey's truck, trailer and more were stolen Oct. 10 at Cracker Barrel in Montgomery.
Maryland man stuck in Alabama after vehicles stolen
31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded in Alabama
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection
Miles May, 28, of Montgomery, is charged with murder following the death of Joshua Taylor, 36
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting
Three elementary and middle schools in the Montgomery Public School system have been ranked...
3 Montgomery elementary, middle schools ranked among best in state

Latest News

A cold front will come through late tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing a few showers and...
Big-time changes arrive this weekend!
.
Alabama’s governor gets ‘Happy Birthday’ honor led by South Carolina’s governor
WW II Veteran George Mills
WWII hero gets ride around Talladega Superspeedway
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years