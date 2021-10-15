Big-time changes arrive this weekend!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The big changes we’ve been talking about all week finally arrive tonight into tomorrow. Much cooler air, a few showers and breezy conditions will accompany the impending cold front.

High school football games will have great weather. (WSFA 12 News)

Until then we have another very warm day on the way. Skies will once again be partly cloudy and high temperatures will soar to 88 degrees. Some places will likely hit 90!

That means it will be warm for Friday night high school football games across the region, with temperatures dropping from the 80s at dinnertime into the mid-70s by 10 p.m. or so. Humidity levels will be noticeable, but not overwhelming.

Putting up the Halloween decorations? Saturday will be breezy and much cooler. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the fall cold front. It will bring a thin line of broken showers late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Any rain is out of Alabama by 8-9 a.m. at the latest. No thunderstorms or severe weather are in the cards with this activity.

Once the front clears your neighborhood, you’ll notice skies that will be rather cloudy and gray. That won’t last! By lunchtime, it should be mostly sunny as the clouds move out, breezy and feeling much more like fall with high temps in the lower 70s.

A couple of showers are possible through 9 a.m. Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Mainly sunny skies will prevail on Sunday with highs once again in the lower 70s.

Moving into the upcoming work and school week, highs will remain in the lower 70s on Monday under partly cloudy skies. We do warm up a bit into the upper 70s and even lower 80s beyond that.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will all start very cool in the upper 40s and lower 50s. (WSFA 12 News)

The nights will be where the truly chilly air will exist. Upper 40s and lower 50s are forecast for three consecutive nights beginning Saturday night. Some of the coldest locations may fall into the middle 40s a time or two!

Dry weather will prevail for at least the length of the 7 day forecast outside of showers associated with tonight’s cold front as we’ve got no big weather systems eyeing the Deep South.

High temps will drop off big-time this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

