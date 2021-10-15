Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game:

Friday night games:

Ashford vs. St. James

Trinity vs. Catholic

Lanier vs. Carver

Greenville vs. Andalusia

ACA vs. Straughn

Helena vs. Stanhope

Springwood vs. Edgewood

Maplesville vs. Verbena

Tallassee vs. Holtville

Autaugaville vs. Loachapoka

Chambers vs. Macon East

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.