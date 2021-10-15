Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Thursday night game:
- Lee vs. Park Crossing [VIDEO RECAP]
Friday night games:
- Ashford vs. St. James
- Trinity vs. Catholic
- Lanier vs. Carver
- Greenville vs. Andalusia
- ACA vs. Straughn
- Helena vs. Stanhope
- Springwood vs. Edgewood
- Maplesville vs. Verbena
- Tallassee vs. Holtville
- Autaugaville vs. Loachapoka
- Chambers vs. Macon East
