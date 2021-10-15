Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game:

Friday night games:

  • Ashford vs. St. James
  • Trinity vs. Catholic
  • Lanier vs. Carver
  • Greenville vs. Andalusia
  • ACA vs. Straughn
  • Helena vs. Stanhope
  • Springwood vs. Edgewood
  • Maplesville vs. Verbena
  • Tallassee vs. Holtville
  • Autaugaville vs. Loachapoka
  • Chambers vs. Macon East

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Prinkey's truck, trailer and more were stolen Oct. 10 at Cracker Barrel in Montgomery.
Maryland man stuck in Alabama after vehicles stolen
31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded in Alabama
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection
Miles May, 28, of Montgomery, is charged with murder following the death of Joshua Taylor, 36
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are investigating two unrelated overnight shootings. (File photo)
Montgomery police investigating 2 overnight shootings

Latest News

Fever Week 9: Trinity vs. Montgomery Catholic preview
Fever Week 9: Trinity vs. Montgomery Catholic preview
Fever Week 9: Lee vs. Park Crossing
Fever Week 9: Lee vs. Park Crossing
Prattville Christian’s Tanner Byrd is Fever Star Athlete of the Week
Prattville Christian’s Tanner Byrd is Fever Star Athlete of the Week
Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees announced for Week 8
Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees announced for Week 8