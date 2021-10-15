Man critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition Friday afternoon.
Details are limited, but police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 2 p.m. where they found the victim. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The police department has not yet released any details on a possible motive or suspect.
Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.