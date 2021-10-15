Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition Friday afternoon.

Details are limited, but police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 2 p.m. where they found the victim. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery police on the scene of an incident.
Montgomery police on the scene of an incident.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The police department has not yet released any details on a possible motive or suspect.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Montgomery police on the scene of an incident.
Montgomery police on the scene of an incident.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Prinkey's truck, trailer and more were stolen Oct. 10 at Cracker Barrel in Montgomery.
Maryland man stuck in Alabama after vehicles stolen
31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded in Alabama
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection
Miles May, 28, of Montgomery, is charged with murder following the death of Joshua Taylor, 36
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting
Three elementary and middle schools in the Montgomery Public School system have been ranked...
3 Montgomery elementary, middle schools ranked among best in state

Latest News

Authorities say 42-year-old Tawanda Sanders has been missing since Aug. 25, 2021.
Montgomery police searching for woman missing almost 3 weeks
A cold front will come through late tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing a few showers and...
Big-time changes arrive this weekend!
.
Scene Video: Shooting investigation on Montgomery's Carter Hill Road
Nicholas DeWayne Done, 41, of Pike Road, has been convicted of possession of child pornography.
Pike Road man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography