Montgomery moves trick-or-treating to Oct. 30

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has made a change to this year’s Halloween festivities.

The City Council passed a resolution making Saturday, Oct. 30 the official trick-or-treat date. City leaders also recommend these activities wrap up by 9 p.m.

Montgomery isn’t the only city doing this. Millbrook, Andalusia and Opelika are also observing trick-or-treating on Oct. 30. These cities’ trick-or-treat hours will close out at 8 p.m.

Prattville and Auburn are keeping Oct. 31 as their official trick-or-treat date with hours of 6-8 p.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back its drive-thru trick-or-treat event on Oct. 30 at Garrett Coliseum on Federal Drive. It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the City Council encourage safety this Halloween, as well as observance of COVID-19 protocols.

They offered the following guidelines:

Be attentive

Only trick or treat with family members and people you know.

Accompany your children and stick to well-lit houses of neighbors that you trust.

Be cautious and courteous while interacting at the door.

If possible, use a flashlight or battery-operated candle in jack-o-lanterns. Use precautions if using a real candle.

Stay safe

Maintain safe social distancing from others in large groups.

Inspect candy before eating.

Make sure children’s costumes do not obscure vision or make it difficult to walk.

Carry hand sanitizer.

Provide a pedestrian-friendly environment

Open sidewalks and driveways as residents approach homes where others are getting candy.

Wear reflective clothing and bring glow sticks or flashlights.

Obey all traffic rules and look both ways before crossing the street.

Montgomery police will be patrolling neighborhoods to help ensure safety.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.