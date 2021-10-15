Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery moves trick-or-treating to Oct. 30

The official trick-or-treat date in Montgomery this year is Oct. 30.
The official trick-or-treat date in Montgomery this year is Oct. 30.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has made a change to this year’s Halloween festivities.

The City Council passed a resolution making Saturday, Oct. 30 the official trick-or-treat date. City leaders also recommend these activities wrap up by 9 p.m.

Montgomery isn’t the only city doing this. Millbrook, Andalusia and Opelika are also observing trick-or-treating on Oct. 30. These cities’ trick-or-treat hours will close out at 8 p.m.

Prattville and Auburn are keeping Oct. 31 as their official trick-or-treat date with hours of 6-8 p.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back its drive-thru trick-or-treat event on Oct. 30 at Garrett Coliseum on Federal Drive. It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the City Council encourage safety this Halloween, as well as observance of COVID-19 protocols.

They offered the following guidelines:

Be attentive

  • Only trick or treat with family members and people you know.
  • Accompany your children and stick to well-lit houses of neighbors that you trust.
  • Be cautious and courteous while interacting at the door.
  • If possible, use a flashlight or battery-operated candle in jack-o-lanterns. Use precautions if using a real candle.

Stay safe

  • Maintain safe social distancing from others in large groups.
  • Inspect candy before eating.
  • Make sure children’s costumes do not obscure vision or make it difficult to walk.
  • Carry hand sanitizer.

Provide a pedestrian-friendly environment

  • Open sidewalks and driveways as residents approach homes where others are getting candy.
  • Wear reflective clothing and bring glow sticks or flashlights.
  • Obey all traffic rules and look both ways before crossing the street.

Montgomery police will be patrolling neighborhoods to help ensure safety.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Prinkey's truck, trailer and more were stolen Oct. 10 at Cracker Barrel in Montgomery.
Maryland man stuck in Alabama after vehicles stolen
31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded in Alabama
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection
Miles May, 28, of Montgomery, is charged with murder following the death of Joshua Taylor, 36
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting
Three elementary and middle schools in the Montgomery Public School system have been ranked...
3 Montgomery elementary, middle schools ranked among best in state

Latest News

A cold front will come through late tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing a few showers and...
Big-time changes arrive this weekend!
Weekend events forecast
Weekend events forecast
C.J. Pearson receives John Lewis Youth Leadership Award
C.J. Pearson receives John Lewis Youth Leadership Award
Dr. Darren Spencer grew up in Harlem and had never seen Alabama. But his time at Tuskegee...
County Road 12: Tuskegee grad starts Harlem Comes to Cotton Farms