Montgomery moves trick-or-treating to Oct. 30
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has made a change to this year’s Halloween festivities.
The City Council passed a resolution making Saturday, Oct. 30 the official trick-or-treat date. City leaders also recommend these activities wrap up by 9 p.m.
Montgomery isn’t the only city doing this. Millbrook, Andalusia and Opelika are also observing trick-or-treating on Oct. 30. These cities’ trick-or-treat hours will close out at 8 p.m.
Prattville and Auburn are keeping Oct. 31 as their official trick-or-treat date with hours of 6-8 p.m.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back its drive-thru trick-or-treat event on Oct. 30 at Garrett Coliseum on Federal Drive. It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the City Council encourage safety this Halloween, as well as observance of COVID-19 protocols.
They offered the following guidelines:
Be attentive
- Only trick or treat with family members and people you know.
- Accompany your children and stick to well-lit houses of neighbors that you trust.
- Be cautious and courteous while interacting at the door.
- If possible, use a flashlight or battery-operated candle in jack-o-lanterns. Use precautions if using a real candle.
Stay safe
- Maintain safe social distancing from others in large groups.
- Inspect candy before eating.
- Make sure children’s costumes do not obscure vision or make it difficult to walk.
- Carry hand sanitizer.
Provide a pedestrian-friendly environment
- Open sidewalks and driveways as residents approach homes where others are getting candy.
- Wear reflective clothing and bring glow sticks or flashlights.
- Obey all traffic rules and look both ways before crossing the street.
Montgomery police will be patrolling neighborhoods to help ensure safety.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.