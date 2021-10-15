Advertise
Montgomery police searching for woman missing almost 3 weeks

Authorities say 42-year-old Tawanda Sanders has been missing since Aug. 25, 2021.
Authorities say 42-year-old Tawanda Sanders has been missing since Aug. 25, 2021.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

CrimeStoppers says 42-year-old Tawanda Sanders has been missing since Aug. 25. She was last seen in the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway.

Sanders is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and around 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

