Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

MPS teachers, leaders debate temporary COVID-19 paid leave

By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some teachers concerned with Montgomery Public Schools’ current paid COVID-19 leave policy expressed their frustrations at Thursday’s board meeting.

“Why was the timing of my earlier breakthrough case being treated differently?” Lamp High School math teacher Jordan Berry told the board.

He said he used seven sick days to cover his August absence after testing positive.

On Oct. 1, the school system began offering paid COVID-19 leave for teachers who are forced to quarantine. It will currently expire on Dec. 31.

The problem some teachers are having is they were forced to quarantine in August and September, and they want to be reimbursed.

“I have four children, and for me to have those days and not be paid for those days is really going to be detrimental for me for next month,” another teacher said.

Additionally, some question the December cap date. They say COVID-19 is unpredictable, and teachers should qualify for paid COVID-19 leave even past Dec. 31.

“I just don’t think there should be a cap on it, and I think this board has some hard things to consider, but we’re going to have to do better than this,” District 5 board member Jannah Bailey said, which was met by applause.

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said a cap date is necessary.

“When we change our minds and redo something and we say we should just keep doing it, that there is no cap, eventually you might run out of money,” Moore said.

Regardless of the superintendent’s financial concern, she said the board will look into this.

“I want to say, we do care about our employees, but we do care about the system as a whole, and we do have to look at it holistically,” she said.

Without federal COVID-19 relief, Moore said it may be tricky. She believes the potential to extend COVID-19 leave would likely rely on local funding.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
Law enforcement officials say three teenagers who disappeared from Boys & Girls Ranch of...
Runaways from Tallapoosa County youth ranch found safe
Miles May, 28, of Montgomery, is charged with murder following the death of Joshua Taylor, 36
Arrest made in Monday’s fatal Montgomery shooting
Douglas Prinkey's truck, trailer and more were stolen Oct. 10 at Cracker Barrel in Montgomery.
Maryland man stuck in Alabama after vehicles stolen
31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded in Alabama

Latest News

11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover
MPS teachers, leaders debate temporary COVID-19 paid leave
MPS teachers, leaders debate temporary COVID-19 paid leave
MMFA holds final biannual art auction
MMFA holds final biannual art auction
Food for Thought 10/14
Food for Thought 10/14