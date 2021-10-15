Advertise
Pike Road man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Nicholas DeWayne Done, 41, of Pike Road, has been convicted of possession of child pornography.
Nicholas DeWayne Done, 41, of Pike Road, has been convicted of possession of child pornography.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike Road man has been convicted for possession of child pornography, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office.

AG Steve Marshall confirmed Nicholas DeWayne Done, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17. Done was charged in February after a search warrant was executed on his personal computer.

The search warrant found a video depicting minors engaging in various sex acts.

“Possession of child pornography is a devastating crime, damaging our society and wreaking terrible harm to the children who are its most tragic victims,” said Marshall. “It is important that we stop it wherever we can, and send a message that those who break this law will be held to account and punished for their crimes.”

Done was sentenced to 10 years, which was split for him to serve one year in custody followed by a term of two years of supervised probation. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender and abide by all requirements of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

