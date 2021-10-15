The Rundown: Oct. 15-17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

Fall is here, so it’s time for the Fall Farmer’s Markets! Harvest Market is happening Saturday in Auburn. There will be farmers, local produce, and handmade products. Meanwhile, The Pike County Farmers Market is happening in Troy and starts at 7 a.m. You can also support the first-ever Fall Farmers Market Festival in Wetumpka. No matter which one you choose there will be fun for the adults and the kids as well!

All you grit lovers can rejoice! The Great Grits Cookoff and Festival is back! There will be the Nitty Gritty 5k Race, vendors, live music, inflatables, and of course all the grits you can eat! This event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Prattville YMCA.

Harvest Jam is happening Saturday at The Shoppes at Eastchase. This is an all-in-one fall event for music fans, farmers market shoppers, craft beer lovers, and families! There will be live music, pop-up vendors, and activities! This event is free to enter, but they will be taking donations that will benefit Child Protect. The fun starts at 11 a.m.

The Autauga County Fair continues into Saturday. You can enjoy the rides, games and food! Don’t forget the last day to head to The Alabama National Fair is this Sunday, Oct. 17.

