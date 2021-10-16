Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

5-year-old sells pumpkins to raise money for others

By WCCO Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Minn. (WCCO) - What began as some father-son bonding last year has grown into something more.

Emmitt Cox, 5, and his family produced about 200 pumpkins last year and they weren’t sure what to do with all of them.

“We thought this would be a good opportunity for Emmitt to learn how to make his own money and manage funds,” his mother said.

They displayed the pumpkins for sell as an honor system for customers.

“Every night, he was excited to go out and check the box and put the money in his jar,” Emmitt’s mother said.

Emmitt made about $400 and decided to use it all to buy toys for Toys For Tots.

Friends and family were back again this year to pitch in.

Emmitt’s pumpkin crop was not as plentiful this time around, but he still sold them to raise money for a good cause.

“If a 5-year-old can put others before himself, maybe we all can,” Emmitt’s mother said.

Emmitt raised $100 this year and will donate the money to his church to put towards a new playground.

Emmitt says he plans to sell pumpkins for at least the next 60 years with his little brother, Paul.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of an incident.
Man critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting
Authorities say 42-year-old Tawanda Sanders has been missing since Aug. 25, 2021.
Montgomery police searching for woman missing since Aug. 25
Two Montgomery women have pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in preparing false tax returns.
2 Montgomery tax preparers plead guilty to tax fraud
The official trick-or-treat date in Montgomery this year is Oct. 30.
Montgomery moves trick-or-treating to Oct. 30
Nicholas DeWayne Done, 41, of Pike Road, has been convicted of possession of child pornography.
Pike Road man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Latest News

A 5-year-old in Minnesota is selling pumpkins to raise money for others.
5-year-old sells pumpkins to raise money to help others
Health care worker’s 3 a.m. piano sessions go viral on TikTok.
Healthcare worker’s piano sessions at children’s hospital goes viral
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton “doing fine” and will be out of hospital soon
Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper (2) goes up to shoot the basketball against Phoenix Mercury's...
Chicago uses stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix 86-50