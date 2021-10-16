Advertise
Alabama State falls to Jackson State 28-7

Source: WSFA 12 News
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets fell to the Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers defense held Myles Crawley and the Alabama State offense to just 157 total yards.

Jackson State answers first. With 10:31 left in the opening quarter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders finds wide receiver Keith Corbin III for the 21-yard score.

The Tigers had the lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

The Hornets answer with 6:51 left before halftime. Crawley finds receiver Jeremiah Hixon for the 17-yard touchdown for Alabama State.

Alabama State and Jackson State were tied up 7-7 heading into halftime.

But, the Tigers take the lead with 10:29 left in the third. Sanders connects with wide receiver Malachi Wideman for the three-yard touchdown.

With 6:23 remaining in the quarter, running back Santee Marshall takes the ball four-yards to extend the Tigers’ lead.

Jackson State had the lead over Alabama State 21-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers extend their lead. With 9:44 left to play, running back JD Martin runs the ball 21-yards for the Jackson State touchdown.

Jackson State won the game 28-7.

Crawley finished with 117 passing yards, one touchdown and was sacked once.

The Tigers offense ended the day with 350 total yards.

The Hornets fall to 3-3 in the season. They’ll take a week off before taking on Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

