Huntingdon comes out with win against Averett 30-25

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks came out with a win against the Averett Cougars for homecoming Saturday.

Landon Cotney and the Hawks offense finished the day with 405 total yards.

With over five minutes left in the first quarter, the Hawks get on the board first with a 34-yard field goal from Will Edwards.

Huntingdon leads over Averett 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

But, the Cougars takes the lead. Quarterback Bryce Jackson finds wide receiver Isaiah Grice for the 11-yard touchdown.

However, Huntingdon regains the lead. With 53 seconds left in the second quarter, Cotney finds Zack Self for the six-yard score.

Heading into halftime, Huntingdon had the lead 10-7.

With 5:02 left in the third, Huntingdon extends their lead. Running back Kahari McReynolds takes the ball two-yards for the Hawks score.

But, the Cougars answer. With just under four minutes left before the fourth quarter, Jackson finds wide receiver Jarrod Moby for the 33-yard touchdown.

With over a minute left in the third, the Hawks strike. Cotney takes the ball 37-yards for the score.

Huntingdon had the lead 24-13 going into the fourth quarter.

With 12:17 left to play, the Cougars strike. Running back Bryce Phipps takes the ball three-yards for the Averett touchdown.

Averett takes the lead with 10:27 to go in the game. Running back Shawn Watlington takes the to the house for the 82-yard touchdown.

The Hawks, however, regain the lead. Cotney keeps the ball and takes it six-yards for the Huntingdon score.

The Hawks defeated the Cougars 30-25.

Cotney ended the day with 223 passing yards, 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He averaged over five-yards per carry.

The Hawks are now 4-2 in the season. They’ll next take on Greensboro with kickoff at 11 a.m.

